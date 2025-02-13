'Hated that city': Apoorva Mukhija's old video on Bengaluru goes viral amid 'India's Got Latent' row

Apoova Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid has been at the centre of the raging controversy that broke out after Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' comments on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. Recently, an old video of Mukhija went viral on social media.

In this video, she can be heard sharing her experiences from her time in Bengaluru. She said in the video that everyone wants to build a business in Bengaluru, a vibe she never liked.

Related Articles

Mukhija further said that she "hated" living in the city and that the Silicon Valley of India "has no soul".

"In Bengaluru, everyone works in 14 hours in startups or they're doing 9 to 5. Auto driver is not talking to me because I don't speak Kannada. Just really hated living in that city," she can be heard saying in the video.

Furthermore, she said that an auto driver refused to speak to her since she did not know Kannada. In the same video, she also recounted her experience in Bombay.

“One night, I was extremely drunk and I was getting from a club to my hotel, and I took an auto, then passed out in the auto. Auto driver woke me up and he’s like, ‘Madam, your stop has come.’ That day, I realised that it is 100 percent worth spending every single penny in Mumbai. It just makes this city worth living in it. It’s so safe, the people are so kind. That’s just Bombay."

The video went viral on social media, leaving netizens divided.

"Good riddance (sic)," a user commented.

"Man, I am telling you these Hindi migrants are the biggest illness to Bengaluru. The arrogance, the constant negativity, badmouthing and Hindi imposition is pushing the limits. No other linguistic group behave like them in this city," a second user wrote.

"Dumbass influencers should keep their opinions to themselves I have been living in Bangalore for a decade now. Every time i get into an auto or even a cab. There is always stories and fascinations with each other and share our stories. I think she is the problem lol," another user remarked.

"Truth hurts. Everyone is here to make money. A cash cow that everyone is milking the way they want without without anyone thinking of even feeding the cow. No soul no charm... A dead city," another user wrote.

"Bangalore to learn something from Mumbai in this case, not to get offended but to be more welcoming at least to the tourists. Why a tourist would speak Kannada?" a user asked.