'In gadhon ko nahi rok sakte': Mika Singh loses cool on Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

Singer Mika Singh has criticised the offensive content featured on the show 'India's Got Latent', questioning why certain artists like him and Diljit Dosanjh receive notices for less controversial actions, while figures such as Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina appear to escape scrutiny.

He said in a video posted on Instagram that he never went to such shows and podcasts to promote his songs, while slamming those who attend such shows.

Related Articles

Singh stated: "Inko rok lagane ke liye koi na koi chahiye… Mujhe gussa hota hain jab mera ya Diljit Dosanjh ka koi show hota hain… bohot saare desh ke raksha karne ke liye log aa jaate hain. Sharab pe gaana mat gaao public show mein ye mat karo woh mat karo… Tum logo ko ye gadhe log nazar nahi aate? Kya tumhara farz nahi banta jaise singers ko ya celebrities ko yu notice bhej dete ho… toh aap in gadho ko nahi rok sakte? Jo itni time se bakwas kar rahe hein? Aap logo ka ye farz banta hain."

Prominent personalities like actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Imtiaz Ali have also weighed in on the controversy. Bajpayee described Allahbadia's remarks as immature, urging young and successful individuals to be mindful of their environment.

Meanwhile, Ali remarked, "Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye," highlighting that while people may enjoy different things, obscenity remains unacceptable.

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has come under fire for his controversial remarks during an episode, which led to significant public backlash and legal action. In a segment involving comedian Samay Raina, Allahbadia posed an offensive question, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment rapidly went viral on social media, attracting widespread criticism. Allahbadia responded to the uproar by issuing an apology in a video, stating, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

The incident has sparked a debate about content appropriateness on social media, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticising Allahbadia's remarks. The backlash led to formal complaints being lodged by the Assam police against Allahbadia, Raina, and others involved in the show.