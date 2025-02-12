India's Got Latent row: After YouTube removes controversial episode, NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina for obscene comments

The controversy surrounding the comedy show 'India's Got Latent' has escalated, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoning YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other influencers for a hearing at its New Delhi office on February 17.

This move comes after YouTube India removed the controversial episode of Samay Raina's show following Government of India's orders. The episode in question, which also featured content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, sparked widespread criticism for its lewd jokes.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in a statement.

The Maharashtra Police have filed a case against 30 individuals, including Allahbadia and Raina, after reviewing the show's episodes for obscene content. The Maharashtra Cyber Department registered an FIR citing "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion."

Similarly, the Assam Police lodged a case against the duo, reflecting the national scale of the response. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the situation, stating, "Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."

In Indore, a local lawyer, Aman Malviya, filed a complaint against Allahbadia over his comments on the show. The police have confirmed the receipt of the complaint but have not filed a First Information Report (FIR) yet.

The police stated, "No case has been registered. The complaint will be investigated and after that appropriate action will be taken." Malviya, along with other lawyers, has accused the influencers of crossing limits of decency, demanding further actions and a potential ban on the show.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, apologised for the inappropriate comments made during the show, following significant backlash on social media. Despite Allahbadia's public apology, citing a "lapse in judgement," the issue continues to unfold with both public and legal scrutiny intensifying.