Hathras Stampede: Key suspect arrested, Police probe political involvement

Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the July 2 Hathras satsang stampede, was arrested in Delhi by Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities stated that Madhukar had been recently contacted by some political parties and believed that the events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba were financed by a political party.

The primary suspect, Devprakash Madhukar, 42, was apprehended late Friday in Delhi's Najafgarh area by a Special Operations Group of Hathras police, as stated by Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal.

The officer stated that Madhukar was a fundraiser for events organized by the self-styled godman Bhole Baba, also known as Surajpal or Narayan Sakar Hari, and he collected donations. The police plan to apply for Madhukar's remand.

"His financial transactions and money trails are being looked into, and call detail records are also being checked," Agarwal added.

On Friday night, Madhukar's lawyer, A P Singh, claimed that Madhukar had surrendered to the police in Delhi, where he had gone for medical treatment. On Saturday around 2:15 pm, the police brought Madhukar to the Bagla Combined District Hospital in Hathras for a medical examination, with heavy security present around the hospital.

Madhukar, with his face covered by a handkerchief and a stole around his head, is the 'mukhya sevadar' of the satsang where the stampede occurred. He is the sole accused named in the FIR filed at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras related to the incident. Agarwal mentioned that the investigation revealed Madhukar had been contacted by some political parties recently.

"A detailed investigation is being conducted regarding the collection of funds to see if such programmes and other resources are being funded by any political party. From the investigation so far, it appears that some political party is connected with them for its political and personal interests," the police officer said. "All the bank accounts, movable and immovable properties, money trail, related to the accused Devprakash Madhukar are being investigated, in which assistance will be taken from other agencies as per the need," he added.

