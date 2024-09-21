'He ensured free treatment for people, worked to improve...': Atishi calls for Kejriwal’s return as CM, praises his 'moral leadership'

In her first comments after taking office, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP on Saturday for plotting against her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. She urged the people of Delhi to ensure that Kejriwal returns to his position after the Assembly elections early next year.

At a press conference, Atishi said it is an "emotional day" for her because Kejriwal will no longer be the chief minister.

"It is an emotional moment for me as he will not be the chief minister. He understood the pain of every person. He ensured free treatment for people, worked to improve the lives of the students of government schools, brought the provision of free bus rides for women. The BJP implicated him in a false case and did everything to break him," the chief minister said. She referred to Kejriwal as her "guru" and thanked him for the opportunity.

As the Assembly elections approach early next year, Atishi is calling on Delhi residents to ensure Kejriwal's re-election as chief minister to safeguard essential services such as free electricity and water. She boldly accused the BJP of trying to strip away the benefits provided under Kejriwal's government.

"I assure you that since Kejriwal has come out of jail now, we will not let any conspiracy of the BJP succeed," she said.

Atishi praised Kejriwal for showing moral integrity by resigning as chief minister, even after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.