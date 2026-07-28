'He should not be in this country': Ex-UK Home Secretary says India refused illegal migrant returns over Nirav Modi's extradition

"I had a hell of a challenge getting them [India] to sign off on receiving failed asylum seekers... and I'm convinced it's because we had this high-profile case [of Nirav Modi] and we had another high-profile case at the time and until they [India] saw action and movement on those, guess what, they had some leverage over us, which was terribly frustrating," Patel recounted.

Patel, who greenlit the fugitive businessman's extradition order in April 2021, after British courts found a case against him, said that she is "pretty appalled and horrified" that he is still in the UK despite exhausting multiple legal avenues.

"If our system were judicious and doing the right thing, rather than tying itself up in process and excuses, he should not be in this country," she noted. "I'm actually pretty appalled and horrified that he's still here, and I have to say, I suspect that really makes the India government feel quite demoralised about even working with us," she added.

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She believes that Nirav Modi should already be serving a prison sentence in India. "(Nirav) Modi should be in prison in India and serving his time there, having gone through a legal process, which is exactly what UK extradition laws and treaties are about," she said.

Calling it a misuse of the British justice system, Patel said, "It's a flagrant abuse of our system. I mean, that's the only way to describe this. It really is. And you know, it's an insult to British taxpayers as well."

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India appears to be entering its final stages after he exhausted nearly every legal avenue in the UK and Europe to prevent his return. The 55-year-old has been lodged at London's Pentonville Prison since March 2019 in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

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Indian authorities are seeking Modi's extradition in three separate criminal proceedings. These include a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case linked to the alleged PNB fraud, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering case stemming from the same allegations, and a third case accusing him of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses during the CBI investigation.

British courts have consistently ruled in favour of Modi's extradition, concluding that there is sufficient evidence for him to stand trial in India. Following these rulings, then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition order in April 2021.

Despite the order, Modi's return to India has been delayed by a series of legal challenges. Most of his appeals cited human rights concerns, while a confidential asylum application filed in the UK further prolonged the process.

After reports indicated that his asylum claim had been rejected, Modi made another attempt to reopen the extradition proceedings. The High Court in England dismissed that application in March this year. He has also reportedly lost his final appeal before the European Court of Human Rights in France.

With no significant legal remedies believed to be remaining, Modi's extradition to India is now widely viewed as the next likely step in the long-running case.

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The Nirav Modi case has been one of the most closely watched issues in India-UK relations ever since The Daily Telegraph traced the fugitive businessman to a luxury apartment in London. He was later arrested by Scotland Yard in March 2019.

While the legal battle appears to be nearing its end after years of litigation, the prolonged extradition proceedings have remained a sensitive issue in diplomatic engagement between India and the UK.