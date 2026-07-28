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Suzlon share price fall ahead of Q1 results; check concall date & timings, targets & more

Suzlon share price fall ahead of Q1 results; check concall date & timings, targets & more

Suzlon Energy will announce its Q1FY27 results today. Check earnings time, analyst estimates, delivery outlook, target prices and key factors to watch.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Suzlon share price fall ahead of Q1 results; check concall date & timings, targets & moreShares of Suzlon Energy declined 2.95 per cent from the day's high of Rs 53.21 to Rs 51.64 on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 71,500 crore.

Suzlon Q1 results date & time: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped nearly 3 per cent during Tuesday's trading session ahead of its quarterly results later today. The wind turbine manufacturer is set to announce its earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2026, today, July 28, 2026, it said in an exchange filing.

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Following the Q1FY27 earnings announcement, Suzlon Energy is set to host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2026. The call is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 5 pm (IST) onwards, Suzlon Energy said in a separate exchange filing.

Ahead of its upcoming results, shares of Suzlon Energy declined 2.95 per cent from the day's high of Rs 53.21 to Rs 51.64 on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 71,500 crore. The stock is down 10 per cent over the last one month. However, despite the recent correction, it remains up 35 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 38.17, touched in early March 2026.

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Suzlon Energy's Q1FY27 revenue is expected to moderate, with wind turbine generator (WTG) deliveries of 484 MW, led by project-site erection delays due to equipment and generator availability constraints. EBITDA margin is likely to come in at 18.8 per cent, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd, which has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 82 apiece.

Suzlon is expected to report a 21.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenue, although it is likely to register 38.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, with the sequential decline attributed to Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter, said Centrum Broking. "We expect wind deliveries of 623 MW, up 40 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin is expected to decline by 73 basis points QoQ to 17.3 per cent, with the sequential decline driven by a higher share of lower-margin EPC revenue," it said.

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Growth continues to be supported by rising wind installations, healthy order inflows from PSU and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, and the increasing contribution of the high-margin operations and maintenance (O&M) business. Suzlon remains one of the key beneficiaries of India's accelerating wind energy and hybrid renewable energy build-out, Centrum added, maintaining a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 75.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 3,894.6 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, with deliveries of 532 MW, up 20 per cent YoY. EBITDA is expected to increase 15 per cent YoY to Rs 687.4 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to be around 18 per cent. The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 12:57 PM IST
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