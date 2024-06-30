'He will not be in power after 2025 because...': Prashant Kishor predicts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's future in politics

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, predicting that the people of Bihar would oust him from power in 2025 in such a decisive manner that he would be left with nothing to boast about.

Addressing Kumar directly, Kishor said, "The people of Bihar will remove Nitish Kumar from power so decisively that he won't have a voice left." Kishor added that he firmly believes that sincere efforts never go unrewarded.

Kishor further criticized the BJP, implying that had they secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, they would have replaced Kumar with their candidate. He said there is a growing sentiment among the people of Bihar for change, advocating for new leadership after 2025.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the JDU's national executive meeting, senior party leader KC Tyagi reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar would remain the face of the NDA alliance in Bihar's 2025 assembly elections.

JDU leaders believe that the 2024 election results underscore Nitish Kumar's central role in national politics. Despite speculations of his decline, Bihar's voters have reaffirmed their strong support and trust in him, demonstrating that Kumar remains a pivotal figure whom people continue to admire and rely upon.

Moreover, in a strategic move, the JDU announced its intention to contest the upcoming Jharkhand elections independently, signaling confidence in its regional electoral strategy and ambitions beyond Bihar.