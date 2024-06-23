'Nitish Kumar didn't ask for any big ministry because...': Prashant Kishor makes shocking revelation

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not seeking a major ministry in Modi's cabinet. Kishor said that Kumar opted against demanding a major ministry to prevent internal dissent within his party.

Kishor suggested that Bihar CM feared if he gave a significant ministry to someone else, it could lead to challenges to his leadership. Therefore, Kumar preferred a ministry where he could work without facing controversies or internal opposition.

This comes after the political scene in Bihar has heated up after accusations that the state did not receive any significant ministries in Prime Minister Modi's government. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed this as a political stunt.

This discussion comes in the wake of accusations against RCP Singh, a JD(U) leader who previously held a ministry and was later accused of working against his party's interests. Singh eventually joined the BJP and was given the Steel Ministry.

Kishor emphasized the importance of electing leaders based on their performance and dedication to public service. He argued that only those who actively work for the people should hold office, as citizens have the right to remove ineffective leaders through constitutional means. Kishor urged voters to prioritize long-term developmental issues over short-term political gains, stressing the transformative power of education in alleviating poverty and fostering sustainable development.

"Stop voting based on temporary gestures," Kishor advised, urging Bihar's electorate to focus on securing a better future for their children through education. He asserted that an educated youth population could propel Bihar towards prosperity, reducing dependence on political patronage and improving overall socio-economic conditions.