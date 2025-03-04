Heatwave alert: IMD warns of above-normal summer temperatures, Mumbai set for hotter days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a summer outlook for 2025, predicting above-normal temperatures from March to May. Mumbai, in particular, is confronting its own challenges, having recorded unusually high temperatures even during winter months.

January was notably the third hottest month on record for the city, with climate change and current atmospheric conditions cited as contributing factors.

Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, explained that climate change has led to a temperature increase of one to two degrees in the region. In an interview to Free Press Journal, he said that Mumbai is expected to experience summer temperatures one to two degrees higher than usual.

The situation is worsened by a lack of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, which has resulted in diminished western winds, keeping Mumbai's minimum temperatures elevated. Kamble noted, “The absence of westerly winds due to less snowfall has prevented the minimum temperature in Mumbai from dropping, causing the mercury to rise.”

Additionally, changes in wind patterns and increased construction activity during the monsoon are affecting air quality. e explained how calmer winter winds failed to settle dust particles, leaving them suspended in the air, which has further led to a deteriorated AQI in the cities.

In response to the rising temperatures, the IMD has issued a heatstroke advisory, urging health precautions for vulnerable populations, including seniors and children. Recommendations include limiting sun exposure, staying hydrated, and wearing loose, cotton clothing.

Warning to Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department has also issued a warning for an unusually hot summer, predicting temperatures to soar between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius from March to May. Prolonged exposure to such heat can lead to heat-related illnesses, particularly affecting children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

The IMD has predicted that hot and humid conditions will persist on March 4 and 5 in Karnataka. Additionally, the weather department forecasts light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on March 4.

A fresh Western Disturbance is also anticipated to affect the western Himalayan region starting March 9.