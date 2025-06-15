Heavy rain triggers mudslides in Kerala, IMD issues alerts for Mumbai and neighbouring districts

Heavy and persistent rainfall continued to affect parts of Kerala and Maharashtra on Sunday, uprooting trees, triggering mudslides, and damaging property across multiple districts. Authorities have issued alerts and urged public caution in vulnerable areas.

In Kerala, rains lashed both highland and coastal regions. Mudslides and waterlogging were reported from several areas, but no major casualties occurred.

A house in Kottakkal, Malappuram district, was damaged in a mudslide on Saturday evening following continuous rainfall. The residents escaped unhurt.

In Wayanad’s Sultan Bathery and Kottayam’s Chungam area, large trees were uprooted, disrupting traffic.

“Fireforce personnel sprang into action and cleared the road after cutting and removing the logs,” local officials said. In Kasaragod’s Nileswaram, vehicles were damaged after a falling tree landed on them, residents said.

In the southern part of the state, district officials in Thiruvananthapuram issued a warning on Sunday regarding water release from the Neyyar Dam. “The four shutters of the dam would be raised by 20 centimeters each on Sunday morning,” they said, urging those residing along the Neyyar river to stay alert.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai received heavy showers overnight, accompanied by thunder and lightning. According to civic officials, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai and an 'orange' alert for the nearby districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these districts,” the IMD said. Mumbai recorded no major waterlogging incidents as rainfall tapered to light showers by morning.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, the island city received 31 mm of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs logged 21 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

A high tide of 4.27 metres is expected in Mumbai at 2:52 pm on Sunday, followed by a low tide of 1.91 metres at 8:55 pm. On Monday, the city is forecast to witness a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2:37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8:20 am.

(With inputs from PTI)