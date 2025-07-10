Business Today
Heavy rains cripple Gurugram! WFH announced for corporate employees, schools opt for online classes

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025 10:32 AM IST
Heavy rains cripple Gurugram! WFH announced for corporate employees, schools opt for online classesThe IMD has issued a red alert for Thursday as well, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across Gurugram.

The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said in its advisory that corporate offices and private institutions should ask their employees to work from home on July 10 to avoid traffic congestion. 

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night.

"In the last 12 hours, 133 mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an 'extremely intense spell' of 103mm between 07:30 pm-09:00 pm. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange Alert," the DDMA said. 

Moreover, many schools in the district have declared online classes for the day due to deteriorating weather conditions. Multiple parts of Gurugram were inundated due to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic jams and breakdowns of vehicles. 

Areas that need to be avoided are MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) , Sector 10, Stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Subhash Chowk.

Meanwhile, the rain showers brought the maximum temperature in Gurugram down to 35.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius. 

The IMD has issued a red alert for Thursday as well, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across Gurugram. As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, Gurugram is likely to witness "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rains or thundershowers" for the next 2 days.

The department also warned residents to stay indoors during intense spells, avoid waterlogged routes, and remain alert for further updates from authorities. 

Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:28 AM IST
