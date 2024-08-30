Hidden camera in women’s hostel: Massive protests break out for ‘justice’, Andhra Pradesh government orders inquiry

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the incident at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district, where a hidden camera was allegedly discovered inside the women’s hostel toilet.

The incident has triggered massive outrage with hundreds of students protesting and chanting “we want justice” while demanding the authorities to take action against the accused and assuring their safety on campus.

The camera had been secretly recording videos of students, which were leaked and sold by a senior of the same college, the students claim.

Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, “I have ordered an inquiry on the hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges”.

Police have taken a final-year engineering student into custody in connection with the case and an investigation is ongoing.

A group of female students allegedly stumbled upon the concealed camera in their toilet on August 29 evening causing panic among the inmates. The angry students organised a protest around 7 pm and continued till August 30 morning.

According to reports more than 300 photos and videos from the women’s hostel washroom were leaked, with some students reportedly buying these videos from student who is being questioned by police.

Police said that an investigation is going on and they are determining if more students were involved in the incident.

However, the college administration claimed that no hidden cameras were found in the girls' hostel and stated that they are cooperating with the police probe. They also promised additional security measures on campus.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the case. The CM has also asked mines minister Kollu Ravindra, an MLA from Machilipatnam, to visit the hostel with the district collector and SP and assure the protesters of a thorough inquiry.

The chief minister’s son and TDP General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, in a pos on X said, “Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible if it is found that they have committed a mistake in the investigation. Managers should take early steps without ragging and harassment in colleges.”

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, YS Sharmila, urged for immediate action and said a high-level committee should be formed. “As a mother of a girl child, this incident made me very nervous...” she wrote on X.

The Andhra Pradesh incident comes amid massive protests across the country over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.