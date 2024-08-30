'Highest regard for Indian judiciary': Revanth Reddy Apologises for remarks on K Kavitha's bail

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued an apology on Friday regarding his comments about the bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case. This apology follows a reprimand from the Supreme Court, which criticised Reddy for implying a potential 'deal' between the BJP and BRS that facilitated Kavitha's bail.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Reddy emphasised his "highest regard and full faith" in the Indian judiciary. He acknowledged that his earlier remarks, reported in the media on August 29, may have led to the perception that he was questioning the court's judicial wisdom.

"I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports," Reddy stated.

I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.



The Congress leader claimed that his remarks were "taken out of context" and emphasized his "unconditional respect and the highest regard for the Judiciary and its independence."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court strongly condemned Reddy's comments, stating that such remarks could instill fear among the public. "Do we issue orders after consulting political parties?" the court asked, expressing its frustration.

"Have you seen what he said in the newspaper? Just read his statement. What kind of remark is this from a responsible chief minister? It could understandably cause concern among the public. Is this the type of statement a chief minister should make? A constitutional official is speaking like this," remarked a three-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai, addressing senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Reddy.