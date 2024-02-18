Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snowfall seen in Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass

Fresh snowfall has been reported at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh. A video shared by ANI showed that people were clicking pictures during the heavy snowfall. While heavy, the snow seems to be drawing excited tourists enjoying photo opportunities amidst the winter wonderland.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.

According to the IMD's predictions, heavy snowfall is anticipated at isolated places in key districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Lahaul, and Spiti on February 18 and 19.

“Heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph and lighting (possible) at isolated places," the weather department said.

On Saturday, the weather remained dry, and day temperatures rose slightly, with Una reaching a high of 27°C.

Most places have witnessed a surge in day temperatures, with Bilaspur and Sundernagar recording highs of 26 degrees and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Contrary to the typical winter scenario, where the state experiences a considerable amount of rainfall, Himachal Pradesh has encountered a substantial shortfall in precipitation. From January 1 to February 17, the state received only 68.2 mm of average rainfall, marking a significant deficit of 52 percent compared to the normal rainfall of 142.2 mm during the same period.

The impact of this rainfall deficit is widespread, affecting all districts except Mandi. Lahaul and Spiti district faced the most significant shortfall, experiencing an 83 percent deficit in winter rainfall. Hamirpur, on the other hand, saw a 15 percent deficit.

