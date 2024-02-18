‘No doubt, PM Modi will come back to power’, says Amit Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national convention on Sunday, expressing strong confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
"There is no doubt in country; people have made up their mind that PM Modi will retain power," Shah said. While taking a dig at Congress party, he said, “If family-run politics existed in BJP, then son of a tea seller would not have become country's PM".
During the convention on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and various senior leaders were in attendance.
Shah highlighted that significant development occurred across every sector during the 10 years of the Modi government's regime.
Commending the foreign policy approach of Prime Minister Modi, Shah expressed that there was a prior misconception suggesting that making friends globally required compromising national security.
Shah added, "he strived to make India a ‘Vishwamitra’ and instill in everyone the feeling of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, making everyone feel that the world is one big family...".
Shah announced that following the national council meeting, BJP leaders would embark on a journey to every constituency to disseminate Prime Minister Modi's vision of India in 2047, marking the 100th year of independence.
"Congress party are destroying the spirit of democracy in the country. They coloured the democracy of the country with corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Such nepotistic parties were engaged in making a democratic arrangement to ensure that public opinion never emerged independently," Shah further attacked the INDIA alliance.
During the BJP Convention on Sunday, a comprehensive white paper on the Indian economy during the UPA government's tenure was unveiled. The document meticulously outlined instances of financial irregularities and challenges faced during the final decade of the UPA administration.
