Hire the grounded, not the pampered: Thyrocare's Velumani explains why hiring the humble works

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani on Tuesday advised employers to prioritise hiring those from modest backgrounds for long-term business success, citing his own experience as both an employee and entrepreneur. "Majority of born poor and / or parented, can simplify and solve big problems easily. Majority of born rich and / or pampered can complicate and create big problems easily,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Employ poor, village-born, parented and fresher for long-term success,” he said, underscoring the value of resilience, adaptability and problem-solving that often comes with lived experience. He concluded with a personal philosophy: “What is easy to do is not right to do. What is right to do is not easy to do. Choose, what is difficult to do.”

Employ Poor, Village born,… — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 10, 2025

His post drew support from several quarters, including police officer Pranav Mahajan, who commented: "Many might negate this due to political correctness but anyone familiar with the ground realities would agree with you… people who have struggled on the ground and have achieved something on their own are much better asset than someone who got the things in legacy."

Velumani, widely known for his grounded approach to life despite having built one of India's most successful diagnostic chains, often uses social media to reflect on class, humility, and personal growth.

In May, he shared thoughts on emotional extremes observed in people he interacts with: "Only happiness and peace can be truly enjoyed. It does not need success or wealth. Pains all have. Crying is not solution."

He also frequently demonstrates a preference for simplicity in daily life. In January this year, after attending a five-star event, Velumani opted to book an Ola cab instead of using a private vehicle. "When I sat in OLA it shocked all. When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. EMI gets high-end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he wrote, sparking conversations online about humility and real-world practicality.

Earlier, he had also shared how commuting by Mumbai's local trains saved him both time and effort. “However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local,” he posted.