His ₹250 birthday order was cancelled. Now, consumer forum orders Zomato to pay ₹8,250

The order was passed on May 11, 2026, by a coram comprising President Sanjay Kumar and Members Nipur Chandna and Rajesh in Manoj Kumar v Zomato Private Limited.

What happened to the ₹250 orders?

Kumar, a Zomato Gold customer, had placed five separate food orders through the platform in August 2024 for his niece's birthday celebration.

While three orders were delivered successfully, two orders worth ₹146.73 and ₹103.88 were not delivered. Zomato cancelled the two orders, saying Kumar's phone was “not reachable”.

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Kumar also alleged that the platform refused to refund the amount and instead cited cancellation charges.

The consumer commission, however, questioned Zomato's explanation. It noted that three other orders placed by Kumar during the same period had been successfully delivered to the same address.

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Commission calls it deficiency in service

The Commission held Zomato responsible for deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, particularly noting that Kumar was a Gold member.

The Commission also noted that Zomato did not contest the complaint before it.

Zomato did not appear before the forum

Zomato was served notice of the complaint but failed to appear or file its written version within the statutory period. As a result, the Commission proceeded against the company ex parte (without defence) on June 10, 2025.

Kumar later submitted evidence through an affidavit, along with the two order summaries, customer-support chat transcripts and the legal notice.

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Since Zomato did not contest his claims, the Commission treated Kumar's evidence as unrebutted.

How much does Zomato have to pay?

The Commission directed Zomato to refund ₹250.61, along with 6% annual interest from the date of the order until payment.

In addition, the company has been ordered to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for the mental agony, harassment and humiliation suffered by Kumar and ₹3,000 towards litigation costs.

Zomato has been given 45 days from receiving the order to comply.

The Commission ultimately held that the cancellation of the two orders amounted to deficiency in service and directed Zomato to make the payments ordered.