'Historians didn’t treat him well': Devendra Fadnavis on Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy in ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday praised the film ‘Chhaava’ for showcasing the bravery and intelligence of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, stating that historians did not treat him well.

Speaking at a special screening of the film, organised by Minister Aditi Tatkare, Fadnavis described the film as “very nice” and stressed its role in raising awareness about the life and times of the warrior king. “Historians didn’t treat him well,” he said, lauding the film for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj’s contributions to the forefront.

‘Chhaava,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, chronicles the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has been a massive box-office success, earning ₹467.25 crore in India and is expected to cross the ₹500 crore mark by its fourth Friday.

The film’s release comes amid controversy surrounding Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the remainder of the Budget session over his remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb — the very emperor who ordered Sambhaji Maharaj’s execution.

Azmi’s comments sparked outrage, drawing sharp reactions from political leaders. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde slammed Azmi, saying, “Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery and Aurangzeb’s cruelty will give goosebumps to people.”

Shinde further criticised Azmi for calling Aurangzeb an able administrator, pointing out that the Mughal emperor razed temples, tortured Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days, and even killed members of his own family. “Aurangzeb lost even after he won, but Sambhaji, through his bravery, won even after his sacrifice,” Shinde asserted.

Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple, Shinde said, adding that the Mughal emperor not only killed Hindus but also people from other religions. "He (Aurangzeb) is a demon. Even a true Muslim will not forgive the progeny of traitors. It is wrong to eulogise Aurangzeb."

The controversy escalated as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of glorifying Aurangzeb while disregarding India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. “It is unfortunate that the Samajwadi Party considers Aurangzeb as its ideal. Even Aurangzeb’s father, Shah Jahan, wrote in his autobiography that he wished no one would ever have such a wretched son,” Adityanath said in the UP Legislative Council.