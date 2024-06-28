Historic! Delhi records second highest rainfall in 43 years, reveals IMD data

Delhi witnessed a historic downpour on Friday. The relentless rain, which continued for a full 24 hours, broke an 88-year-old record for the highest rainfall received in June. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi's primary observatory, recorded a staggering 228.1 mm of rainfall, which is the second-highest record of 235.5 mm set in June 1936.

The torrential rain caused severe waterlogging across the city, crippling traffic movement and disrupting daily life for residents. Visuals shared on social media platforms depicted submerged cars, overflowing drains, and flooded streets.

According to the weather department's data, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today. This marks the highest 24-hour rainfall in June since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded. This heavy rain comes after a relatively dry year for Delhi, with Safdarjung receiving only 51.1 mm of rain between January 1 and June 27, and the highest daily rainfall reaching 26.5 mm on February 1.

Other weather stations in Delhi like Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar also saw substantial rainfall. Lodhi Road recorded 192.8 mm, Ridge 150.4 mm, Palam 106.6 mm, and Ayanagar 66.3 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am, the data by IMD reported.

The heavy overnight rain in the capital has caused chaos on the streets, with major roads near Tilak Nagar, CR Park, and Bharat Mandapam submerged. Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, announced on Friday that a high-level meeting will be convened to address and prevent such situations in the city.

#WATCH | Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Delhi has received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. I was reading the weather report that there has never been so much rain in the month of June after 1936...We have called an all-minister meeting at 2 pm in… pic.twitter.com/4iBf3dyoyF — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

