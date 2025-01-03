‘Hotels full, flights all booked’: CM Pramod Sawant says Nov, Dec filled Goa with tourists

Rejecting reports and claims by influencers who said that there has been a dip in tourist footfall in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all hotels in the beach destination are full, and all flights to Goa are booked. Sawant’s remarks come amid rising concerns that travellers are picking cheap international and even various domestic destinations to ring the new year in, instead of Goa that has been the go-to option for revellers for years.

"I welcome people from the entire country to Goa. The month of December is a very important month for Goa. As always, different festivals, from international festivals to Christmas and December 31, are celebrated with great fanfare. The months of November, December and January in Goa are going to be filled with tourists. All the hotels here are full, and I believe all flights to Goa have been booked," said Sawant.

Necessary infrastructure was arranged for tourists at popular locations frequented by the tourists, said Sawant. He accused influencers of spreading the “wrong message” by claiming that tourists are not coming to Goa. “I also want to tell them that they should come and see the coastal sites themselves,” he said.

Sawant said international tourists were also flocking to the state and every beach and road in Goa “was full” and that there was “so much crowd”.

NEW YEAR IN GOA

Reports stated that the Mumbai-Goa highway faced traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations. Ongoing road construction work also added to the traffic load. With an influx of people into Goa and Alibaug to celebrate New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams.

Goa minister Rohan Khaunte said that the tourist season has been “exceptional” this year with four- and five-star hotels registering almost full occupancy. Goa has been promoting eco-tourism, spiritual tourism and regenerative tourism to enrich visitor experience, he said.

"The season has been exceptional, with four-star and five-star hotels stretching almost to full occupancy, showcasing Goa as a premier choice for high-spending travellers and charters from the existing and emerging markets," he said. The two airports of Manohar International Airport at Mopa (North Goa district) and Dabolim airport (South Goa district) have transformed connectivity, he said.

Khaunte said Goa is so much more than its beaches, and this year has proven why it is a favourite destination for both domestic and international travellers.

CM Sawant had earlier stated that the revenue collection in Goa surged remarkably by Rs 75.51 crore in December, compared to the previous month, making it a significant milestone for the state.

The total revenue of Goa for the April-December 2024 period amounted to Rs 4,614.77 crore, a rise of Rs 365.43 crore over the Rs 4,249.34 crore earned during the same period in 2023, he added.