Goa minister on tourism: 'Season has been exceptional, hotels reporting near-full occupancy'

Goa's tourism sector, a cornerstone of the state’s economy, is experiencing a robust season, with four-star and five-star hotels reporting near-full occupancy, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

"The season has been exceptional, with four-star and five-star hotels stretching almost to full occupancy, showcasing Goa as a premier choice for high-spending travellers and charters from the existing and emerging markets," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Khaunte said that the coastal state’s enhanced connectivity through two major airports has played a vital role in attracting visitors. "Tourism is the heart of Goa's economy, supporting countless livelihoods and creating opportunities for our people," he said. "Whether it's our bustling markets, traditional arts, or Goan culinary delights, tourism strengthens the bond between our communities and visitors."

The commissioning of the Manohar International Airport in Mopa and infrastructure upgrades at Dabolim Airport have significantly improved accessibility for tourists. “This improved access is helping us welcome even more visitors to enjoy our state's scenic beauty and vibrant culture,” the minister said.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to diversify tourism offerings, Khaunte noted initiatives such as eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and regenerative tourism. These initiatives aim to enrich visitor experiences while benefiting local communities. "Goa is bustling with energy this festive season, welcoming visitors from across the world to experience its unique charm and vibrant celebrations,” he said.

"This year once again, Goa has proven why it's a favourite destination for both domestic and international travellers, with our beautiful beaches, historical landmarks, and places of spiritual interest alive with activities," the minister said.

Despite the optimistic outlook, Khaunte acknowledged the importance of showcasing Goa’s diverse offerings beyond its beaches. "Goa is a treasure trove of diverse experiences, from the tranquility of the hinterlands to wellness offerings like yoga and Ayurveda. Tourists are discovering the true essence of Goa," he said, emphasising that Goa remains one of the safest and most welcoming destinations for celebrations.

Initiatives to boost tourism in Goa

In 2024, Goa's tourism department took several initiatives to boost tourism in the coastal state. At the start of the year, Goa launched what it called India's first 'Regenerative Tourism Initiative', which focuses on ecosystem restoration and community empowerment. To enhance visitor safety and beach management, the 'Beach Vigil App' was introduced, enabling tourists and locals to report issues like littering and unauthorised activities.

The state also launched 'Let's Goa App', a platform for seamless trip planning, bookings, and information. "In 2024, the Department emphasised its 'Goa Beyond Beaches' campaign, promoting hinterland tourism, eco-tourism circuits, and community-based initiatives that highlight Goa's natural and cultural diversity," the department said.

The department also introduced Ekadasha Teertha circuits, homestay programs, wildlife experiences, local cuisine trails, and rural experiences.

Despite this, social media discussions and activist voices paint a different picture, with some claiming a drop in tourist numbers. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on Monday claimed that Goa appeared "almost empty." "Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake-up call for the government. Hope they do something, especially about the transport," she said on Monday.

While some social media users refuted these claims, others agreed that tourist numbers have dwindled.