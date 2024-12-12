Goa tourism: 'Foreign arrivals gradually rising, no competition with Thailand, Vietnam, or Bali'

Goa's tourism sector is bouncing back, with over 71 lakh visitors recorded till September 2024, marking a strong recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown. The state’s tourism department recently faced criticism after "unverified data" circulated on social media claimed a drastic drop in foreign arrivals. The department dismissed the claims, labeling them as misleading.

The state tourism department has now told Business Today that the years 2019-2021 were marked by the global pandemic, which impacted travel and tourism worldwide. "Since then, Goa has seen a steady recovery, with international arrivals gradually increasing...charter flights and cruise vessels from various places including Ekaterinburg, Poland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom have arrived in Goa bringing a diverse group of travellers to the state."

The department said that efforts have been made to boost tourism through initiatives like enhanced infrastructure, improved connectivity, and active promotion in global markets, ensuring that "Goa remains a sought-after destination for travellers from across the world".

Goa tourism - in numbers

Last month, an entrepreneur sparked an intense debate after he claimed that foreign tourists had abandoned Goa and that Russians and Britishers who used to visit annually had opted for Sri Lanka instead.

The tourism department shot back, saying these claims were wrong. "From January 2024 till May 2024 (as per the data placed by the Department before the assembly), there were a total of 8,90,682 domestic visitors and approximately 29,443 international travellers, bringing the total to 9,20,125 travellers visiting Goa."

"Now according to the recent figures from January 2024 till September 2024, Goa witnessed an impressive influx of tourists, with 69,24,938 domestic visitors and 2,59,820 international travellers, bringing the total to 71,84,758," the department said.

Competition from new hotspots

In recent weeks, there has been growing commentary about tourists increasingly favoring Southeast Asian destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. When questioned about how Goa plans to position itself against these emerging tourism hotspots, the tourism department clarified that Goa does not see itself as being in direct competition. "Goa has its own distinct identity that appeals to a diverse audience."

"Rather than aiming to attract mass tourism, Goa Tourism is focusing on quality over quantity, prioritizing experiences that celebrate its unique culture, heritage, and natural beauty," the department said, adding that the state is carving its niche in regenerative tourism, emphasising mindful travel, sustainability, and community-driven initiatives.

"With projects like the Ekadasha Teertha spiritual circuit, curated hinterland tours, and efforts to protect its coastline and ecosystems, Goa is refining its tourism scene to appeal to travellers seeking immersive and meaningful experiences. With a wide range of accommodation options, from budget hotels to luxury resorts, the state consistently enjoys strong demand and high visitor turnout. Goa Tourism is committed to creating a responsible and enduring model of tourism that sets it apart from these emerging hotspots."

Taxi mafias

The department also addressed the issue of what many described as "taxi mafias" in Goa. "Referring taxi operators as a 'taxi mafia' is unfair, as these are traditional taxi operators who have supported Goa’s tourism since its inception. While a small fraction may not follow ideal practices, this is a global phenomenon and not unique to Goa," the department said, adding that efforts have been made to address such concerns through constructive dialogue with stakeholders, including taxi operators and political representatives.

"Goa's tourism landscape is evolving with the 'Goa Taxi' app, launched by the Government of Goa, ensuring a regulated, transparent experience for both taxi owners and tourists. From Yellow and Black taxis to Blue taxis at Mopa, Goa Miles, self-drive options, and two-wheeler rentals, the state offers a variety of choices for every travellers."

While there are occasional concerns, the department added, many international tourists forge deep and lasting connections with Goa's taxi drivers, who become an extended part of their families, staying together for 10-15 days. "These untold stories reflect the heart of Goa’s tourism—built on trust, warmth, and genuine relationships."

The department noted that Goa Miles, an app-based taxi service, has been a significant step towards modernising and streamlining taxi services in the state. "It has provided a reliable, convenient, and transparent platform for both locals and tourists, improving accessibility and reducing dependency on traditional systems."

Goa: For every kind of travellers

The department also rejected this perception that Goa is no longer a budget-friendly destination. "Goa continues to be a versatile destination that caters to every kind of traveller, offering experiences ranging from luxury to budget-friendly options," it said, adding that while Goa is renowned for its world-class premium and luxury accommodations, including opulent resorts and boutique hotels, it equally embraces travellers seeking affordability.

Budget-conscious visitors can explore a wide range of options, from cozy homestays that provide an authentic Goan experience to budget hotels and hostels that ensure a comfortable stay without straining the wallet, the department said. "This diverse mix of accommodations reflects Goa's commitment to being an inclusive destination, making it ideal for families, solo travellers, high-end tourists, and luxury seekers alike."

"With a variety of dining options ranging from street food to fine dining, and free public attractions like its scenic beaches and vibrant markets, Goa ensures that every visitor can enjoy its charm without compromising their budget GTDC offers budget-friendly hotels that cater to travellers seeking comfortable and economical accommodation."

Direct international flights to Goa

The tourism department also stressed that it is actively working to enhance international connectivity to boost foreign tourist arrivals in Goa. Recent initiatives include the launch of new charter flights from multiple destinations such as Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Poland, Moscow, and the UK.

Uzbekistan Airways has begun direct flights from Tashkent to Goa, operating twice weekly from October 27, 2024. "This route connects Tashkent with Manohar International Airport at Mopa, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and promoting tourism between Uzbekistan and Goa."

"Similarly, airlines from Kazakhstan and Poland are increasing charter services to Goa, offering more convenient travel options for European and Central Asian tourists. These efforts align with Goa's strategy to position itself as a premier international destination, leveraging its new airport infrastructure and strong government collaborations with international stakeholders to expand flight routes and improve accessibility."