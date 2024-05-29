How can Indians get an international driving license? Check out the full guide on how to apply, fees and more

Having an international driver's license is a comfort for those who want to experience the thrill of driving throughout different places. This indispensable document, recognised by many countries worldwide, opens the doors to car rentals and easy travel in other countries.

Contrary to common misunderstandings, obtaining an international driving permit in India is a straightforward procedure, which adds to its attraction for people who are itching to travel.

Eligibility Criteria for International Driving License

Prospective applicants eyeing an international driving permit must possess a valid driver's license from their native country and be at least 18 years of age. However, age requirements may differ among nations.

Application Procedure for International Driving License

According to the official website, parivaahan.gov.in, those aspiring for an international driving license must direct their applications to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) within their jurisdiction. The sequence to follow is as follows:

1. Fill Out the Application Form: Fill out form 4A designated for the International Driving Permit and enclose a copy of your active driver's license.



2. Acquire a Medical Certificate: Garner a valid medical certification under Form 1A from a recognised medical practitioner.



3. Present Essential Documentation: Attach a photocopy of your passport and, if relevant, present valid evidence of your visa alongside travel tickets.



4. Submit Photographs: Append four recent passport-sized photographs to the application.



5. Pay the Stipulated Fee: fee of Rs 1,000 i for the issuance of the International Driving Permit.

Validity and Perks of International Driving License

An international driving license extends its validity for a period of one year from the issuance date. The other advantages tied to possessing an international driving licence are:

1. Global Recognition: The International Driving Permit (IDP) garners acknowledgement in many countries, obviating the need for a local permit on every voyage.



2. Streamlined Vehicle Rentals: Numerous overseas car rental agencies mandate an IDP alongside your regular driver's license, expediting the rental process sans hassles.



3. Identification Purposes: The IDP moonlights as an additional identification token during scenarios where conventional ID cards are unavailable.



4. Insurance Facilitation: Certain insurance providers stipulate an IDP for extending coverage on vehicles in foreign lands, albeit this requirement varies per company.



5. Driving Versatility: With an IDP in hand, embarking on road escapades across different terrains becomes seamless, eliminating the necessity for distinct driving permits for each country.



6. Hassle-Free Renewal: The renewal process post-expiry mirrors the simplicity of the initial application - smooth and hassle-free.

The international driving license is an indispensable ally for avid globetrotters, facilitating a seamless journey across the global map with unparalleled ease and reassurance.

For other information, interested applicants may visit the official website, parivaahan.gov.in.