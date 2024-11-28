How clean are your train blankets? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals they are washed...

In response to concerns raised in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on Wednesday that woollen blankets provided to train passengers are washed at least once a month. Additionally, each bedroll kit includes an extra bedsheet that can be used as a quilt cover.

"Blankets provided to passengers during train journeys are washed at least once in a month…The blankets used in Indian Railways, as per current specifications, are lighter, easy to wash and provide good insulation to passengers for an overall comfortable journey experience," said Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The minister's remarks followed a query from Congress MP Kuldeep Indora, who questioned whether the monthly washing frequency of the blankets met basic hygiene standards, especially considering that passengers pay for bedding services.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the blankets used by Indian Railways are designed to be lighter and easier to wash while providing good insulation for a comfortable journey.

To enhance passenger comfort and safety, the minister outlined several initiatives, including the procurement of new linen sets that adhere to improved Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. He noted the establishment of mechanised laundries to ensure the supply of hygienic linen, the use of standard washing machines and chemicals, and ongoing monitoring of linen washing processes.

Quality control measures, such as the use of whiteness meters, have been implemented to assess the cleanliness of washed linen items. The lifespan of linen items has also been shortened to facilitate the quicker introduction of fresh supplies.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw mentioned the creation of "war rooms" at zonal and divisional levels to address complaints submitted through the RailMadad portal, including those related to linen and bedroll services.

The minister also highlighted improvements in logistics, including eco-friendly packaging for bedrolls and enhanced procedures for the storage, transportation, and handling of linen and bedrolls at stations and on trains.

