How is the new Satellite-based toll collection system different from FASTag? Advantages, disadvantages and more 

As the nation eagerly anticipates the rollout of the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, expectations run high for a streamlined toll collection experience across India's extensive road network.

Using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) power, this innovative approach promises seamless passage through toll booths for vehicles equipped with GNSS-enabled tags, eliminating the need to stop.

But how will this satellite-based tool system differ from the existing FASTag system? Let's take a look.

GNSS vs FASTag

In contrast to the existing FASTag system, which relies on physical toll booths for vehicle tracking and charging, GNSS technology introduces virtual toll booths along roads and highways. These virtual booths monitor vehicle distance and location exclusively for GNSS-enabled vehicles, capturing essential vehicle information such as type, registration number, and bank account details.

Importantly, the GNSS system will operate with the existing FASTag system, facilitating a seamless transition for commuters from FASTags to GNSS technology. While FASTag has improved toll collection speed, peak traffic hours still result in queues, a challenge that GNSS aims to overcome by ensuring a smooth and barrier-free commute experience.

Dedicated GNSS lanes will be established at toll plazas, enabling vehicles equipped with GNSS-based ETC to pass through without interruptions. As the adoption of GNSS-based ETC grows, all lanes are expected to transition gradually to GNSS-enabled lanes, ushering in a new era of toll collection efficiency and convenience.

Benefits of GNSS-Based Toll Collection

The deployment of the GNSS-based ETC system aims to enhance operational efficiency by significantly reducing wait times and slashing average waiting durations from 714 seconds to a mere 47 seconds, thereby minimising travel time.

This proactive approach will alleviate traffic congestion, ensuring a steady flow of vehicles without requiring additional toll lanes. Moreover, the elimination of physical toll booths will streamline the billing process, with users paying only for the distance they travel, ultimately saving costs associated with toll booth maintenance and construction.

Navigating Challenges of GNS-Based Toll Collection

While the GNSS-based system represents a leap forward from the current FASTag system, challenges remain, particularly in areas with inconsistent signal reception, such as rural or geographically challenging terrains. Addressing these technical challenges and user privacy concerns will be pivotal as India transitions to this advanced toll-collection mechanism.

Global Adoption of GNSS-Based Toll Collection

Countries worldwide, including European nations like Germany, Russia, and Slovakia, have embraced GPS-based toll collection systems to enhance highway travel efficiency over extensive networks spanning thousands of kilometres. India's foray into GNSS-based ETC mirrors these global trends, emphasising the transformative potential of advanced toll collection technologies.

