How to check your name in voter list

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are gearing up for their first phase of voting starting from April 19. This time, the voting will happen in seven phases, giving many first-time voters a chance to participate in this important democratic process. To cast their vote, citizens need to be 18 years old as of April 1, 2024. It's a significant opportunity for new voters to exercise their right to vote and contribute to shaping the future of our country.
If you're a first-time voter, it's important to make sure your name is on the electoral rolls for your constituency. You can do this by visiting the elections commission website. There, you can search for your name using your Voter ID number (EPIC) or other personal details like your mobile number, name, date of birth, and information about your relatives in the constituency. Checking this will ensure you're all set to cast your vote in the upcoming elections.
In order to check for your name on the voter list:
- Go to the election commission website
- Tap on the elector menu on the home page
- Check for the option to “Search your name in the electoral roll”.
- If you have your EPIC number or Voter ID handy, use it to search for your name in the list. Just enter the number where prompted, and the website will show you if your name is there on the voter list for your constituency.
- If you don't have your EPIC with you right now, no worries! You can still search for your name using other options like your phone number or personal details. Just follow the instructions on the website, enter the required information, and you'll soon know if your name is on the voter list for your area.
- To use the search by details option, you'll need to provide some specific information: your date of birth, the district you're in, your assembly area, and details about a relative. Once you input these details on the website, it will help you find your name on the voter list.
- If you're using details other than your EPIC number to search for your name in the electoral roll, make sure to note down the information you entered for future reference. This way, you can easily check again or refer back to it if needed.
- You can also use your EPIC number to find out your polling station and get other important details, like information about the local polling officer. Just input your EPIC number on the elections commission website, and it will provide you with all the relevant information you need for voting day.