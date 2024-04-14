How to check your name in voter list

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are gearing up for their first phase of voting starting from April 19. This time, the voting will happen in seven phases, giving many first-time voters a chance to participate in this important democratic process. To cast their vote, citizens need to be 18 years old as of April 1, 2024. It's a significant opportunity for new voters to exercise their right to vote and contribute to shaping the future of our country.

If you're a first-time voter, it's important to make sure your name is on the electoral rolls for your constituency. You can do this by visiting the elections commission website. There, you can search for your name using your Voter ID number (EPIC) or other personal details like your mobile number, name, date of birth, and information about your relatives in the constituency. Checking this will ensure you're all set to cast your vote in the upcoming elections.

In order to check for your name on the voter list: