How will be the ministries divided among BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP as Maharashtra ministers prepare for oath ceremony?

Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has agreed to take on the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the incoming Mahayuti government. This decision follows days of intense negotiations between the alliance partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis set to return as Chief Minister. Joining him will be NCP leader Ajit Pawar as another key figure in the coalition cabinet. The high-profile event is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

The possible cabinet allocation breakdown

The distribution of cabinet positions among the three coalition partners is expected to solidify their power-sharing arrangement. According to sources:

BJP: Expected to get 21-22 ministries, including major portfolios such as Home and Revenue . The party is also expected to retain the Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman positions

Expected to get 21-22 ministries, including major portfolios such as and . The party is also expected to retain the Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman positions Shiv Sena: The party initially requested 16 ministries but is likely to agree to 12 , which will include the Ministry of Urban Development . Additionally, the party is seeking to obtain the position of Chairman of the Legislative Council, while they currently hold the position of Deputy Chairman.

The party initially requested 16 ministries but is likely to agree to , which will include the Ministry of . Additionally, the party is seeking to obtain the position of Chairman of the Legislative Council, while they currently hold the position of Deputy Chairman. NCP: Anticipated to receive 9-10 ministries, with Finance and the Deputy Speaker position among their likely assignments.

Behind the scenes

Shinde’s agreement to take the Deputy CM role marks a significant shift from his earlier reluctance to serve under Fadnavis. The Shiv Sena leader had reportedly been hesitant after serving as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for two years.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat dismissed concerns about rifts within the Mahayuti coalition, affirming that the power-sharing formula had been finalised. "The three leaders have resolved all issues. There is no confusion," Shirsat said, adding that the swearing-in would proceed as scheduled.

Shinde, who recently underwent medical tests for a throat infection and fever, is expected to lead discussions on finalising cabinet portfolios in the coming days. Asked about his health, he assured reporters, "Badhiya hai (I'm fine)."

Meanwhile, the BJP Legislative Party is set to meet on December 6 at 10 am to elect its leader, with a formal announcement of Fadnavis as the Chief Ministerial candidate expected shortly thereafter.

Tensions leading up to an agreement

Last week, Shinde’s sudden departure to his hometown in Satara, citing illness, had delayed critical negotiations. His absence disrupted a key Mahayuti meeting intended to finalize the power-sharing formula. With the December 5 deadline for government formation looming, tensions heightened as Ajit Pawar travelled to Delhi for last-minute discussions.

(With inputs from Sahil Joshi)