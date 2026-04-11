HPCL delivers 146 lakh LPG cylinders in 10 days; digital bookings cross 99%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) delivered 146.4 lakh LPG cylinders between April 1 and April 10, even as demand for cooking gas remained elevated across parts of the country. The company also reported that 99.2% of LPG bookings are now being made through digital platforms, indicating a sharp shift in consumer behaviour.

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The surge in LPG deliveries comes alongside higher overall fuel movement. HPCL said it handled over 10.7 lakh kilolitres (KL) of petrol and diesel during the 10-day period, supported by the deployment of more than 70,000 tankers to maintain supplies across its network.

In the LPG segment, demand for smaller cylinders has picked up, particularly among migrant and low-income households. The company supplied nearly 2.94 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders and over 20,000 2-kg cylinders during the period, reflecting a growing preference for lower-cost, flexible fuel options.

The shift towards digital LPG bookings has been significant. With more than 99% of orders now placed online or through automated systems, physical booking channels have sharply declined. Industry observers say this transition is improving efficiency in distribution and reducing turnaround times for deliveries.

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To tighten oversight, HPCL has stepped up inspections and enforcement action. Between March 14 and April 10, the company conducted 4,750 inspections and carried out 659 raids across its distribution network. Action was taken against 98 distributors, including 29 suspensions, while 41 FIRs were registered. Authorities also seized 3,623 LPG cylinders in cases linked to irregularities.

The increased vigilance comes amid periodic concerns over diversion and black marketing of LPG cylinders, especially during phases of high demand. Officials said the measures are aimed at ensuring that supplies reach end consumers without disruption.

HPCL maintained that LPG availability remains stable across its network. It attributed localised supply pressures in some areas to short-term demand spikes and precautionary bookings by consumers rather than any structural shortage.

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The company has advised consumers to avoid panic booking and to rely on official digital platforms for LPG orders and updates. Analysts note that sustained high delivery volumes, combined with rising digital adoption, point to a more streamlined supply chain, although demand trends will remain a key factor to watch in the coming months.

The latest data underscores how LPG distribution in India is becoming increasingly technology-driven, even as consumption patterns continue to evolve across income segments and geographies.