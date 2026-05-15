IDBI Bank, Titan shares: Is fresh buying advised? Market expert weighs in

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital, advised investors to remain cautious at current market levels and use any near-term bounce as a selling opportunity. Speaking on Business Today Television's (BTTV's) Daily Calls, the market expert shared his views on IDBI Bank Ltd and Titan Company Ltd, while also outlining stock-specific strategies investors should monitor.

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On Union Bank of India Ltd, Halder said, "There is no as such buying opportunity seen on charts as of now." He instead suggested investors consider State Bank of India Ltd (SBI) or HDFC Bank Ltd from a value-investing perspective.

Responding to a query on Titan Company Ltd shares, Halder did not recommend fresh buying at current levels.

"Short-term traders, with a two- to three-month view, should consider profit booking. Those willing to hold should put in place a strict stop loss of Rs 4,050. For entry, the Rs 3,650-3,700 range could be an apt opportunity," he stated.

Here's the full video:

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)