Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner on May 15 directed Tata Trusts to defer the proposed meeting of the board of trustees scheduled for May 16, citing a pending probe into the alleged violation of norms related to the board composition of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

The Charity Commissioner also directed the Trust not to hold any such meetings until the inquiry is completed, escalating governance concerns surrounding the philanthropic holding structure that controls Tata Sons, the holding company of the $180-billion Tata Group.

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In a directive issued to the board of trustees, Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti said an inspector inquiry had already been ordered following complaints regarding the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), and that a report was awaited.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Charity Commissioner under Section 36A(1) and other provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, a direction is issued to the Board of Trustees of Tata Trusts to defer the meeting of the Board of Trustees scheduled to be held on 16-05-2026. It is further directed not to hold any such meeting till submission of the report of the Inspector Inquiry,” the directive stated.

Key Tata Sons issues were expected on agenda

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The May 16 meeting was seen as crucial because it was expected to deliberate on sensitive issues including the possible listing of Tata Sons, the future tenure of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, and Tata Trusts’ representation on the Tata Sons board.

The latest development marks the second postponement of the meeting. Last week, a planned board meeting to reconsider nominations to the Tata Sons board had also been deferred without explanation, despite the Bombay High Court declining to stay the meeting.

The developments come amid growing internal differences within Tata Trusts over the future direction of Tata Sons. The Trusts collectively hold around 66 per cent of Tata Sons and exercise significant influence over the conglomerate’s strategic decisions.

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What is the dispute over trustee appointments?

The controversy centres around alleged violations of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, amended in September 2025, which restricts perpetual or lifetime trustees to a maximum of 25 per cent of a trust’s total board strength.

According to the complaint, Sir Ratan Tata Trust currently has six trustees, of whom three — Jimmy Naval Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Noel Naval Tata — are lifetime trustees, accounting for 50 per cent of the board and allegedly exceeding the statutory ceiling.

Advocate Katyayani Agrawal, who first sought the Charity Commissioner’s intervention through a representation filed on April 18, confirmed receiving the communication directing Tata Trusts to defer all future board meetings until completion of the inquiry.

“The charity commissioner has written to Tata Trusts asking to defer all the future board meets, including one on Saturday. The inspector appointed will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the charity commissioner,” Agrawal told PTI.

The Charity Commissioner’s directive also referred to representations made by Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan, stating that the issues raised were “serious and require due consideration”.

Why Tata Sons listing debate has intensified

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The order noted that if important decisions relating to the administration, management or composition of the Trust were taken while the inquiry remained pending, it could lead to “further complications and multiplicity of proceedings”.

“It would therefore be in the interest of the Trust as well as the interest of justice that such meeting is deferred till submission of the report of the Inspector inquiry,” the directive said.

One of the key areas of disagreement within Tata Trusts is understood to be whether Tata Sons should pursue a public listing. Reports suggest Noel Tata is opposed to a listing, citing concerns over dilution of the Trusts’ long-term control, while some trustees are believed to favour a listing to unlock value and fund expansion into sectors such as semiconductors, aviation and digital businesses.

The listing debate has gained urgency because Tata Sons, classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), may be required to list under Reserve Bank of India regulations unless it secures regulatory exemption.

The repeated deferment of the Tata Trusts board meeting has intensified focus on governance, succession and control issues within India’s largest business conglomerate, especially following the death of Ratan Tata in 2024 and Noel Tata’s emergence as chairman of Tata Trusts.

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The outcome of the ongoing inquiry and the eventual board meeting are expected to shape the future ownership structure, governance framework and strategic direction of Tata Sons in the coming years.