Finance Ministry clears Emirates NBD’s $3 billion acquisition of RBL Bank 

The Government of India has granted a major regulatory clearance for Dubai-based Emirates NBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank, marking the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the history of the Indian financial services sector.
In a stock exchange notification on May 15, 2026, RBL Bank confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has approved the investor’s proposal to hold between 49% and 74% of the bank's total paid-up equity share capital.
The deal, valued at approximately $3 billion (₹26,850 crore), was first initiated through an Investment Agreement on October 18, 2025. The transaction is structured to provide Emirates NBD with board control and a strategic foothold in India’s rapidly growing private banking space.
A landmark multibillion-dollar deal
The acquisition is being executed through a combination of primary capital infusion and a mandatory open offer:
Strategic integration and scale
The deal includes the proposed amalgamation of Emirates NBD’s existing branch operations in India into RBL Bank, creating a unified and more robust balance sheet.
As of late 2025, RBL Bank operated a network of 564 branches and served over 15 million customers. The $3 billion capital injection is expected to significantly bolster the bank’s Tier-1 capital ratio and provide the long-term growth capital necessary to expand its digital products, corporate lending, and wealth management services.
While the Finance Ministry's approval is a critical hurdle, the transaction remains subject to final clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the completion of customary closing conditions. RBL Bank’s shareholders previously signaled overwhelming support for the move, with 99.9% voting in favor of the amalgamation and 98.8% approving the preferential issue during an extraordinary general meeting in November 2025.