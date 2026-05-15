Finance Ministry clears Emirates NBD’s $3 billion acquisition of RBL Bank 

The Government of India has granted a major regulatory clearance for Dubai-based Emirates NBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank, marking the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the history of the Indian financial services sector.

In a stock exchange notification on May 15, 2026, RBL Bank confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has approved the investor’s proposal to hold between 49% and 74% of the bank's total paid-up equity share capital.

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The deal, valued at approximately $3 billion (₹26,850 crore), was first initiated through an Investment Agreement on October 18, 2025. The transaction is structured to provide Emirates NBD with board control and a strategic foothold in India’s rapidly growing private banking space.

A landmark multibillion-dollar deal

The acquisition is being executed through a combination of primary capital infusion and a mandatory open offer:

Preferential Allotment: Emirates NBD will subscribe to approximately 959 million new equity shares at a price of ₹280 per share.

Controlling Stake: This primary infusion will grant the Dubai lender an initial controlling stake of up to 60% in the bank's expanded equity capital.

Mandatory Open Offer: Following the preferential issue, Emirates NBD will launch an open offer to public shareholders to acquire an additional stake of up to 26%.

Foreign Ownership Cap: While the total stake could technically exceed 75% through these mechanisms, the final holding will be maintained within the 74% regulatory cap for foreign investment in private sector banks.

Strategic integration and scale

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The deal includes the proposed amalgamation of Emirates NBD’s existing branch operations in India into RBL Bank, creating a unified and more robust balance sheet.

As of late 2025, RBL Bank operated a network of 564 branches and served over 15 million customers. The $3 billion capital injection is expected to significantly bolster the bank’s Tier-1 capital ratio and provide the long-term growth capital necessary to expand its digital products, corporate lending, and wealth management services.

While the Finance Ministry's approval is a critical hurdle, the transaction remains subject to final clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the completion of customary closing conditions. RBL Bank’s shareholders previously signaled overwhelming support for the move, with 99.9% voting in favor of the amalgamation and 98.8% approving the preferential issue during an extraordinary general meeting in November 2025.