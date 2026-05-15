Expert strategy: Analyst's views on Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Coking Coal shares

Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Coking Coal: Shares of Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Coking Coal featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 15, 2026. Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO Of PHD Capital replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Bharat Dynamics

Caller Manoj Gupta asked about the prospects of the Bharat Dynamics stock. Halder says do not buy at current levels and asks the caller to wait. One can accumulate within Rs 1130 - Rs 1225 range. The analyst expects the stock to correct by Rs 120 to Rs 140.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bharat Coking Coal

Caller Sachin asked a query on Bharat Coking Coal for short term and long term

Halder said the stock saw strong listing gains. One can fix the stop loss at Rs 36.50. Don't buy fresh. If it's already in the porfolio, then wait for the stock to cross Rs 43-44 level and the next rally could take the stock to Rs 68-Rs 70.



Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

Advertisement

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

Advertisement

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -

https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)