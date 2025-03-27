Hurun India Rich List 2025: Ambani still India's richest despite ₹1 lakh crore dip, Adani sees biggest wealth surge

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, remains India's richest individual with a net worth of $91.8 billion, placing him 18th globally on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group, follows with a net worth of $53.5 billion, ranking 27th worldwide. ​

However, 62-year-old Adani was India’s biggest wealth gainer in absolute terms , with an impressive increase of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in his net worth. His fortune rose by 13%.

Meanwhile, Ambani dropped out of the top 10 wealthiest list as his wealth was down by ₹1 lakh crore from the past year due to rising debt levels, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

In the realm of women's wealth, Roshni Nadar of HCL Technologies has emerged as the fifth richest woman globally and the first Indian woman to enter the world's top 10 wealthiest women. She also became the first Indian woman to break into the global top 10 women — after her father, Shiv Nadar, transferred a 47% stake in HCL to her, the Economic Times reported.

Despite a $100 billion reduction in his net worth, Elon Musk retains his position as the world's richest individual on the list.​ "“Musk has retained his position as the wealthiest person in the world for the fourth time in five years, becoming the first individual to surpass the $400 billion threshold,” noted the Hurun Research report.

​India has solidified its position as the third-largest hub for billionaires globally, with the number rising to 191 in 2024, up from 165 the previous year. The collective wealth of India's billionaires has surged to approximately $950 billion, positioning the country behind only the United States and China in terms of billionaire wealth. ​

The United States leads globally with 870 billionaires, having added 96 new entrants this year. New York City continues to be the world's billionaire capital for the second consecutive year, hosting 129 billionaires.​

India's expanding billionaire community, even amid economic challenges, reflects the country's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape. With a significant number of emigrant billionaires and a smaller count of immigrant billionaires, India's affluent individuals continue to make a substantial impact both domestically and internationally.