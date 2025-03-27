scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Energy shares climb 8% in afternoon session, here's why 

Feedback

Adani Energy shares climb 8% in afternoon session, here's why 

Adani Energy Solutions shares rose 8.18% to Rs 868.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 802.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission rose over 8% on Thursday after the Adani Group firm said  it has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) for acquiring 100% equity stake in Mahan Transmission Limited (“MTL”). 

Adani Energy Solutions shares rose 8.18% to Rs 868.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 802.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. 

Total 3.87 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.64 crore. 

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Energy Solutions stands at 62, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone. Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The acquisition is proposed to further AESL’s strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities. MTL will evacuate 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power’s upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district and feed into the state grid," said the Adani Group firm.  

On March 21, the firm said it has won a power transmission project in Gujarat, which will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat. The project which will cost Rs 2,800 crore, will be delivered in 36 months. 

Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 27, 2025, 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement