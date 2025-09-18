Husain Haqqani warns: 'Pakistan will now buy US weapons with Saudi money'

Former Pakistan Ambassador Husain Haqqani on Thursday reacted to the Saudi-Pakistan defense pact, saying the new agreement could potentially pave the way for Islamabad to acquire U.S. weapons using Saudi funds. He noted that this situation mirrors historical precedents, such as in the 1970s, when U.S. Congress was unwilling to approve loans under the Foreign Military Funding (FMF) for Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia helped facilitate weapons purchases.

"Most likely, Pakistan will now be able to buy U.S. weapons it needs, with Saudi money, which Trump administration seems willing to sell. Similar purchases occurred in the 1970s when U.S. Congress was unwilling to approve loans under Foreign Military Funding (FMF) for Pakistan," he wrote on X.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a defence pact on Wednesday under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both. The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh.

Geopolitics commentator Arnaud Bertrand described it as "the US's Suez moment," pointing out that Saudi Arabia, traditionally a U.S. ally, may no longer fully trust U.S. security guarantees. Bertrand also warned that this could lead to a reorientation of alliances, creating a nuclear-backed bloc between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, while the U.S.-Israel alliance remains on the other side.

The pact also has important regional implications for India. As Bertrand notes, "It puts India in an extremely tough spot: its archenemy just became the security guarantor for one of its primary energy suppliers."

He also said that this pact "undoubtedly kills IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor)", the Biden administration's flagship grand strategy to counter China's Belt and Road that was supposed to connect India to Europe via Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the agreement poses a significant challenge to the U.S.'s global dominance, with countries like Saudi Arabia signaling their growing reluctance to rely solely on American protection.

According to a joint statement released after the signing ceremony, the agreement aims to further develop defense cooperation and strengthen deterrence against any aggression. The pact also commits both countries to stand together in the event of aggression from any external force.

In a carefully crafted response, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration."

