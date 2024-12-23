Hyderabad court grants bail to 6 accused who vandalised Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's residence

A Hyderabad court on Monday granted bail to the 6 accused who vandalised Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's residence in the posh Jubilee Hills area. The accused were produced at the court this morning, news agency ANI reported citing Advocate Ramdas.

Some people holding placards in their hands stormed into the Pushpa 2 actor's residence and damaged the property, as per DCP West Zone. One of the persons mounted in the compound and suddenly started throwing tomatoes.

When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down from the wall, they got into an altercation. Following this, the angry people climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp.

Cops intervened and detained 6 members, who were taken into custody. At the time of the attack, the actor was not present at his home. After the attack, Arjun and his children Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan were seen leaving the house.

They claimed that they were a part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC). The group of people comprising several Osmania University JAC members attempted to enter the actor's house forcefully.

They demanded ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of the 35-year-old woman Revathi who died on December 4 during a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Revathi's 9-year-old son Sri Tej is in a critical condition and currently under treatment.

Commenting on the incident, film producer and Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind said: "Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But, it is time for us to act accordingly. I don't see this as the right time to react to anything. The police have arrested the vandalisers and filed a case against them. The police personnel are deployed near my house to take away anybody who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage such incidents. It is time to practice restraint. The law will take its course."

The actor was present for the premiere show of his blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule. On December 13, Arjun was arrested in the stampede case and was granted bail by the Telangana High Court. Over the next few days, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Hyderabad police levelled serious allegations against the Telugu superstar.