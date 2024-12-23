'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun's film unfazed by 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. ₹1,100 crore in India next?

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rise has caused quite the rampage at the box office ever since its release. The box office run of the latest Allu Arjun movie is unfazed by the release of the musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week. The film further went onto collect ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, and around ₹33.25 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the film's total collections stood at ₹1,062.9 crore at the Indian box office.

Related Articles

Out of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹679.65 crore whereas its Telugu version raked in ₹307.8 crore. Pushpa 2's Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions made ₹54.05 crore, ₹14.04 crore and ₹7.36 crore.

The film's Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 51.10 per cent whereas its Hindi shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 50.13 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 has become the second film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office after SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2. With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹1,100 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King has had a decent run at the domestic box office amid the Pushpa 2 juggernaut. The film made ₹8.8 crore on its first Friday, ₹13.7 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹18.75 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total earnings at the Indian box office stack up to ₹41.25 crore so far. Mufasa: The Lion King hit theatres worldwide on December 20, 2024.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: the Rise. The film is centered around Pushpa Raj, a smuggler struggling to sustain his business of smuggling sandalwood amid his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.