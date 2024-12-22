Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's house vandalised by Osmania University panel members, 8 arrested

In a shocking incident, several members of Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Sunday stormed into Telugu actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad and damaged the property. Cops intervened and arrested eight members of the JAC, who were subsequently taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

The group, comprising several leaders of the Osmania University JAC, attempted to force entry into the actor's house, demanding one crore as compensation to the family of the 35-year-old woman who died on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at a cinema hall in Hyderabad where the actor arrived for the premiere of his recent release "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

A video of the incident showed several men storming inside the actor's house and causing damage to the property. Flower pots inside the compound were also destroyed by the group.

Notably, Allu Arjun was not present at his residence when the incident occurred.

The attack came hours after the Telugu cinema star urged his fans to refrain from abusive language or behavior, both online and offline, amid new allegations against him related to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

(With inputs from Apoorva Jayachandran)