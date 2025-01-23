Hyderabad man’s chilling confession: Murdered wife, dismembered body, cooked remains

Six days after a 35-year-old woman went missing in Hyderabad, her husband stunned the police by claiming he had murdered her, dismembered her body, and disposed of the parts in different locations, including the Jillellaguda lake.

The accused, Gurumurthy, a 45-year-old ex-serviceman from Andhra Pradesh, works as a security guard at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Kanchan Bagh.

The police, however, are still verifying his claims. “As of now, we have not found any body parts. The investigation is progressing,” Ch Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, L B Nagar, told several news agencies.

The missing woman, identified as P Venkata Madhavi, was reported missing on January 16 from the Meerpet locality. Gurumurthy initially joined his in-laws in filing a missing person complaint on January 18, claiming Madhavi had left home after an argument. However, the police grew suspicious as the investigation deepened. Upon further questioning, Gurumurthy allegedly confessed to killing his wife, cutting up her body, and cooking some of the remains in a pressure cooker before disposing of them.

According to the police, the couple had been married for 13 years and had two children. Frequent arguments had strained their relationship. On the day Madhavi went missing, she reportedly wanted to visit her native village in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, for the Sankranti festival. An argument over her travel plans escalated, and the situation took a tragic turn.

The couple’s children were staying with Gurumurthy’s sister at the time of the incident. The police are now piecing together evidence to verify his chilling confession.

The gruesome nature of the case has sent shockwaves through the community, with investigators working to determine the truth behind Gurumurthy’s claims.