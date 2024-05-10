 ‘I am back’: Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after his release from Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday around 7 pm hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after spending around 50 days behind the bars. The apex court allowed him to be out on bail in view of the Lok Sabha election. The Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 over his alleged involvement in the liquor policy case.

The Supreme Court Bench on Friday said that he would have to surrender once the bail term ends.

The apex court granted Kejriwal a 21-day release for Lok Sabha election campaigning following a 50-day custody. The top court has asked Kejriwal to surrender himself on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

Soon after reaching his official residence, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a large gathering of AAP supporters and said "I am back".

"I want to thank all of you. You gave me your blessings. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court, it is because of them that I am in front of you. We have to save the country from dictatorship," he added.

Thanking Lord Hanuman for the blessings, Kejriwal announced that he would visit the Hanuman Temple on Saturday 11am and then hold a press conference at the party office at 1pm.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in Delhi excise policy case



The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/Qw80ugnehO — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, asked the apex court bench about the possibility of more time, noting that the Lok Sabha results are on June 4. However, the court declined any further extension, stating, “No, we will try to conclude the arguments next week and attempt to deliver the judgment if possible.”

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader are distributing laddoos outside of Tihar jail, in anticipation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's discharge.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "It's a big day today, not only for AAP but for the entire country. Now, a lot of change will now be seen in Delhi. BJP which used to say '400 paar, 400 paar', today is not even saying '200 paar'. BJP is now going to lose all 7 seats (in Delhi)."

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "Everyone is happy. People of Delhi are happy now because they also knew how their CM was arrested unconstitutionally. Jail ka jawab vote se ab will ring more loud and strong."

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reacting to Kejriwal's release, said: "The eyes of every citizen of the country are moist with happiness, their brother, their son Arvind Kejriwal is about to come out of jail. The jail locks will be broken this evening and Kejriwal will be released."

He added, "Long live the revolution, long live Arvind Kejriwal!"