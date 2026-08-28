‘I am no celebrity’: Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe on food safety, public service, transfer reports

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Mumbai Press Club, Mundhe said the attention should not be centred on an individual officer. He stressed that effective governance depends on strong systems and collective work.

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“I am no celebrity. I am absolutely the Joint Secretary and Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. I am very clear about it,” Mundhe said, according to PTI.

He added that the department was working to strengthen systems so that enforcement would continue regardless of which officer was in charge. “The most important thing is that the system should work. The individual should not become the most important thing,” he said.

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My only interest is to serve people

Mundhe said his primary objective as FDA Commissioner was to ensure that people in Maharashtra received safe food and to promote healthier dietary practices.

“I have a vested interest here to serve the people of Maharashtra and ensure safe food. That is my vested interest, if at all there is one. Rather, that is the only interest I have as the FDA Commissioner,” he said, according to PTI.

He also said the regulator was committed to fairness and transparency, including sharing details of inspections and enforcement action with the public.

On his transfer speculation

Mundhe was also questioned about the possibility of another transfer. The senior IAS officer, who has been transferred numerous times during his career, said the decision rests with the competent authority and not with him.

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“I trust the government; hence I am still working. But you are asking the wrong person about my transfer. I am not the authority who decides transfers. The competent authority will decide,” he said.

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Mundhe maintained that speculation about his posting would not distract him from his responsibilities. “I am working without vested interest. My only interest is to serve the people. There are no other interests I have in my service,” he said.

His comments underline his stated focus on institutional reform, food safety and public service rather than the personal attention generated by his recent enforcement drives.