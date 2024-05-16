'I am targeting parties destroying India’s secularism': PM Modi on the 'infiltrators' row

In an exclusive interview with the India Today Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to queries regarding the portrayal of Hindu-Muslim dynamics in his election rallies, shedding light on the underlying motivations and clarifying misconceptions surrounding his approach to governance and political discourse.

When confronted with criticisms of allegedly invoking Hindu-Muslim sentiments during campaign events, PM Modi emphasised how it is important to debunk communal agendas pushed by opposition parties. Taking a dig at the opposition parties contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, "The issue is that they have written in their Manifesto that now they bring minorities into the contract system. The contract will be given to the minority, and if I oppose the system, then I am doing that secularism."

Related Articles

"But just because I am having to use the term minority, ‘Muslim’, you think I am attacking them, but I am not attacking them. I am targeting those political parties who are destroying India’s secularism. Who are doing politics of appeasement, destroying the spirit of the constitution of the country," the Indian Prime Minister said, adding, 'You went completely on communal agenda. And I exposed it.'

PM Modi reinstated his commitment to upholding the principles of secularism and non-discrimination in governance, emphasising the importance of equitable distribution of benefits across communities. He highlighted the imperative of addressing systemic flaws rather than perpetuating divisive narratives by saying, "We have not said anywhere what is Hindu Muslim. We are explaining to the people their manifesto."

Furthermore, PM Modi pointed out the necessity of involving all segments of society, including Muslims, in matters of governance and social welfare. He urged for a critical examination of political strategies that exploit religious identities for electoral gains, urging Muslims to question the efficacy of such approaches.

"I am explaining to the Muslims that they have been making a fool out of you for 75 years; why are you being a fool? And I tell the intelligent Muslims, just understand, brother, what did you get? Well, they took over the country based on religion. Will that run the country?" he said backing his remarks.

Responding to questions about his engagement in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric, PM Modi stated, "I never done Hindu-Muslim and will never do it." He rebuffed attempts to label him as anti-Muslim for advocating against practices like triple talaq, emphasising that such positions are rooted in principles of justice and gender equality rather than religious bias.

PM's remarks came to light in response to the controversy at a public rally in Rajasthan. During the rally, he criticised the Congress party, alleging their intention to redistribute wealth and assets among families with more children. He expressed concerns about potential policies that could impact women's rights and personal belongings, shedding light on the importance of individual autonomy and security.