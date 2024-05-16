'If your child scores 99 marks...': PM Modi firm on '400 paar' target

As the Lok Sabha elections head towards the last three phases of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated a bold vision for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to secure over 400 seats in the ongoing electoral contest. In an exclusive interview with the India Today Group, PM Modi addressed the significance of this ambitious goal, drawing parallels to personal and national responsibilities.

Reflecting on the pursuit of excellence, PM Modi likened the quest for securing over 400 seats to a familial aspiration for continuous improvement. He remarked, "They are your family members. If your child scores ninety marks, you must have told him that he has to score ninety-five (95%) next time, you must have said that. If he scores ninety-nine, you must have said that it is difficult to score hundred but still look at it. You must have said that."

"We already had 400 in nineteen to twenty-four(2019-2024) as NDA and NDA Plus, it is my duty as a guardian that if we have to go beyond four hundred, then it is my responsibility because we should keep moving ahead," he added, talking about the importance of going beyond the already set benchmark by the party.

In a broader context, PM Modi underscored the essence of leadership and accountability in governance. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he pointed out prevalent trend of shifting blame onto others.

"Today it is the misfortune of the country that the blame is put on others. The leaders run away, save their skin. This is the most disappointing and sad thing for the country. There is at least one person who is ready to take responsibility, who does not run away. Who says yes," he said.

Asserting his role in maintaining this balance, PM Modi said, "I say it is my responsibility. And in the political life of the country, there should be people who take responsibility in every party. There should not be such people who run away after putting the blame on their colleagues, it does not look good."

The BJP's ambitious electoral target has been spread across various platforms, with leaders like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting the broader implications of surpassing 400 seats. The party envisions achieving a substantial majority to address constitutional amendments, national security concerns and economic development.