'I don't think any of you are going to be Adani or Ambani': Rahul Gandhi says reservation in India will stay till...

Rahul Gandhi said India isn't a fair place yet, and until it becomes one, reservations will remain. The Congress leader was speaking to students at Georgetown University, where he tackled the question of how long reservation policies would continue in the country.

“We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place,” he said.

Related Articles

Gandhi pointed out the stark financial disparity that tribals, Dalits, and OBCs face in the country. "When you look at the financial numbers, tribals get 10 paise out of 100 rupees; Dalits get 5 rupees out of 100 rupees, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation."

He stressed that most of India is left out of economic power structures, noting that of the top 200 business leaders in the country, only one is from the OBC community, despite OBCs making up 50 percent of the population.

Addressing the broader issue of inequality, Gandhi stated that reservation is just one tool among many. "It's not the only tool," he said. He suggested that the solution involves decentralizing power, increasing opportunities, and opening up governance to a wider segment of society. He also remarked on the limited access to wealth and influence, stating, “With all due respect, I don't think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There's a reason for that. You can't. Because those doors are closed."

When asked about the BJP's proposal for a Uniform Civil Code, Gandhi held back from giving a definitive response. “We haven't seen it. We have no idea what they're talking about. For us to comment on it doesn't make sense. When they pull it out, then we'll have a look and comment on it,” he said.

Gandhi also addressed the unity within the INDIA coalition, acknowledging that while there may be differences, they share common goals. "We agree that the Constitution of India should be defended. Most of us agree on the idea of the caste census. We agree that two businesspeople, namely Adani and Ambani, shouldn't run every single business in India."