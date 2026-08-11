'I fear the intent of the Bill won't be achieved': Shashi Tharoor questions full Vande Mataram rule

The legislation requires Vande Mataram to be sung in full at the beginning and end of official functions, in addition to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Don't Miss: Historic move: Vande Mataram to echo from Red Fort before PM Modi's Independence Day speech

‘CAN RESPECT AND PATIENCE BE LEGISLATED?’

Tharoor said he respected both the National Song and the National Anthem. But he raised a practical concern about the length of the ceremonies.

"Jana Gana Mana" requires audiences to stand respectfully and focus their attention for a reasonable 52 seconds. The National Song in full takes 3 minutes and 10 seconds."

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has also decided that both will be preceded by the State Song in Tamil, adding another two minutes.

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"Do we really expect audiences to stand still and respectfully for six minutes before and after every function, a total of 12 extra minutes? Can respect and patience be legislated?" Tharoor asked.

The Congress leader said he could sing the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram but not the other four, which he said were never required until now. He also said he could sing the entire National Anthem.

"I fear that the intent of the Bill, to promote greater respect for the National Song, will not be achieved, but its opposite may well be," Tharoor said.

The President has assented to the #VandeMataram Amendment, passed without discussion in Parliament, which requires the singing of the National Song in full at the start and ending of any official function, in addition to the National Anthem.

As one who greatly respects both,… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2026

Vande Mataram BILL

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Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on July 30. The government said the Bill would grant Vande Mataram a status on par with Jana Gana Mana. It also seeks to make any insult to Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

The move comes in the 150th anniversary year of Vande Mataram.

For the first time, the National Song will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The full six-stanza version, lasting about 3 minutes and 10 seconds, will be rendered before the National Anthem and the flag unfurling.

