'I may have caused self-harm by...': Nitin Gadkari denounces caste-based political appeals

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken a firm stance against caste-based politics, declaring that a person should be judged by their qualities, not their caste, sect, religion, language, or gender. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari made it clear that he refuses to engage in divisive identity politics, regardless of its electoral consequences.

“A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language or sex, but only by their qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gadkari acknowledged that caste-based appeals are common in politics but asserted that he would not participate in them. “I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse this even though it may or may not get me votes. A lot of people come to meet me based on caste. I told 50,000 people, ‘Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat.’”

He admitted that his words might not be politically beneficial but stood by his principles. “My friends told me that I may have caused self-harm by saying this. But I am not concerned about it; one does not lose his life if he loses elections. I will stick to my principles.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi responded positively to Gadkari’s remarks, calling them a necessary message in today’s political climate. "I totally endorse what he is saying, and this is the kind of thought process that we as leaders should be inculcating in society, simply because we are seeing how caste-based divisions are happening across the country,” Chaturvedi said.

She also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that Maharashtra is facing a backlash from the party’s caste politics. “Maharashtra is facing a backlash of this kind of politics from the BJP. I welcome his words, and I just hope that his actions, his words are also endorsed by other people in his cabinet,” she added.

