'I might want that': Anant Ambani's luxury watch impresses Mark Zuckerberg and wife. Watch

'I might want that': Anant Ambani's luxury watch impresses Mark Zuckerberg and wife. Watch

Chan and Zuckerberg are impressed by the watch which Ambani junior was donning, which was a Richard Mille watch.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a mesmerizing cocktail night on Friday, where guests were treated to a stellar performance by Rihanna and heartfelt speeches from the soon-to-be-wed couple.  The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a mesmerizing cocktail night on Friday, where guests were treated to a stellar performance by Rihanna and heartfelt speeches from the soon-to-be-wed couple. 

Anant Ambani’s luxury watch caught the attention of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. A video doing the rounds shows the Zuckerbergs having a casual exchange with groom-to-be, Anant,  during their time at Vantara, his expansive animal rescue and rehabilitation centre located in Jamnagar, where the grand pre-wedding celebrations took place.

Chan and Zuckerberg are impressed by the watch which Ambani junior was donning, which was a Richard Mille watch. 

“That watch is fantastic, that is so cool. Wow,” Chan is heard saying. Zuckerberg interjects and says, “yeah, I told him that already.”

The Meta chief said he was never fond of watches but might change his mind after seeing Ambani’s exquisite timepiece. “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool.”

"I might want that," said Chan. 

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a mesmerizing cocktail night on Friday, where guests were treated to a stellar performance by Rihanna and heartfelt speeches from the soon-to-be-wed couple. 

Published on: Mar 03, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
