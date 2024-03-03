'I might want that': Anant Ambani's luxury watch impresses Mark Zuckerberg and wife. Watch

Anant Ambani’s luxury watch caught the attention of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. A video doing the rounds shows the Zuckerbergs having a casual exchange with groom-to-be, Anant, during their time at Vantara, his expansive animal rescue and rehabilitation centre located in Jamnagar, where the grand pre-wedding celebrations took place.
Chan and Zuckerberg are impressed by the watch which Ambani junior was donning, which was a Richard Mille watch.
“That watch is fantastic, that is so cool. Wow,” Chan is heard saying. Zuckerberg interjects and says, “yeah, I told him that already.”
The Meta chief said he was never fond of watches but might change his mind after seeing Ambani’s exquisite timepiece. “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool.”
"I might want that," said Chan.
The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a mesmerizing cocktail night on Friday, where guests were treated to a stellar performance by Rihanna and heartfelt speeches from the soon-to-be-wed couple.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today