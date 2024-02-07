scorecardresearch
Business Today
'I pray that Congress is able to secure 40 seats in Lok Sabha elections': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

'I pray that Congress is able to secure 40 seats in Lok Sabha elections': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha that Congress remained inspired by the British and continued symbols of slavery for decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress' prospects in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, he told Congress, "A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40."

"The entertainment that we are missing in Lok Sabha was completed by (Congress Rajya Sabha leader) Mallikarjun Kharge," added Modi.

Congress, during its rule, did not decide between nationalisation and privatisation, it went on giving Bharat Ratna to the family members, and name roads after family members, alleged Modi.

PM Modi said Congress remained inspired by the British and continued symbols of slavery for decades.

He further claimed that Congress has "become outdated even with their thinking".

"Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you."

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," added Modi.

Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
