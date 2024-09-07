'I ran away after seeing dead body': Kolkata rape-murder prime accused Sanjoy Roy in polygraph test

As investigations into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital escalate, it is revealed that the main accused in the case, Sanjoy Roy, during his polygraph test, said that he ran away as soon as he saw the body in the hospital's seminar room, sources told India Today.

During the first few days of committing the crime, Roy, a civic volunteer, had admitted to committing the crime. However, soon after, when the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe, he claimed that he was innocent and that he was being framed in the case.

Roy's polygraph test took place on August 25 at Kolkata's Presidency Central Jail, where he was brought after being arrested. It should be noted that a polygraph or a lie detector test is not admissible in the court as evidence.

According to sources, the CBI questioned Roy ten times during his polygraph exam. The CBI investigating officer and three polygraph specialists were present during the exam.



According to authorities, the suspected rapist murderer stated he fled in terror because he thought the victim had already passed away when he saw her.

"I didn't commit the murder. I escaped from the seminar hall after just seeing the dead body," Roy told the CBI during the test, sources said.

However, according to reports, the lie detector test identified several erroneous and weak responses.



Following the discovery of the doctor's body in the hospital's lecture hall, Roy was seen on CCTV entering the building. Roy's Bluetooth gadget was also discovered close to the doctor's body.

Even before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah, Roy had similarly asserted that he gave his assent for the polygraph test in order to demonstrate his innocence.



"CBI couldn't produce conclusive evidence so far. Let them investigate and prove the crime," Kavita Sarkar, Roy's attorney, told India Today.



Nationwide demonstrations and broad indignation have been triggered by the occurrence. Additionally, doctors across went on strike to demand workplace safety.